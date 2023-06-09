Wilderness Committee promotes Frack Free BC in Vernon

Frack Free BC, formed by a coalition of Stand.earth, the Wilderness Committee, and Dogwood BC, is a broad-based alliance made up of NGOs, Indigenous partners, grassroots organizations, community groups, and individuals who are organizing their communities to raise awareness and apply pressure to our government to end fracking in BC. Frack Free BC is a growing movement of people working together to hold our government accountable for the province’s biggest climate problem: fracking. In addition to being BC’s largest carbon polluter, fracking is the only industry in BC that is permitted to extract billions of litres of freshwater from local lakes and rivers, pump it full of toxic chemicals, and dispose of it untreated. Fracking harms the health of communities near and far from its operations, and seriously violates Indigenous rights.

Jason Hjalmarson and Peter McCartney from the Wilderness Committee will be in Vernon from June 14 to 18 to provide information and answer questions about why fracking is BC's biggest climate problem and talk about plans to stop it. There will be many opportunities to catch up with Jason and Peter during the time they are here:

Wednesday, June 14 - Pub night at the 1516 Pub & Grill – doors open at 6:30pm, event begins at 7:00pm. They will be sharing a short presentation, then spend some time socializing and getting to know each other. For more information and to RSVP please see https://www.wildernesscommittee.org/events/frack-free-bc-vernon-pub-night

Thursday, June 15 – Film night, free screening of Fracking the Peace, a powerful new documentary by Stand.earth following the people whose lives, water, and land have been changed by fracking. At the Vernon library – doors open at 6pm, event begins at 6:30pm. For more information, and to RSVP please see https://www.wildernesscommittee.org/events/fracking-peace-documentary-screening-discussion

Friday, June 16 - Jason and the Vernon Frack Free BC team will be at the Polson Night Market from 4:00 to 8:00pm. Please stop by, say hello and sign our petition to MLA Harwinder Sandhu asking our government to stop fracking in BC.

Saturday, June 17 – Sunshine Festival, downtown Vernon from 10:00am, with their petition, chatting with people and enjoying the fun and the food!

Sunday, June 18 - SENS EV Show at Kal Tire Administrative Offices on Kal Lake Road from 11:00am to 2:00pm. And neighbourhood canvasing after that.

We’re really excited to have Jason and Peter visit us in Vernon! Fighting the fossil fuel industry is tough unless we all pull together. Come out and get involved!