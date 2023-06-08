Wildfire along 97C connector no longer growing: status now being held

UPDATE: June 8th, 2:30pm

The Pigeon Creek wildfire burning 6.5 km west of Peachland has been downgraded to being held by the BC Wildfire Service and continues to be 33 hectares in size.

Being held is described by the service as "A wildfire that is not likely to spread beyond predetermined boundaries under current conditions."

There are currently 60 ground personnel working on the wildfire today, being supported by helicopters and skimmer airtankers as necessary. Minimal fire behaviour and growth has been observed on the wildfire since June 5, 2023.

This incident is highly visible to Highway 97C, the Connector but is not current impacting travel in the area.

A fleet of Air Tractor 802 Fire Boss aircraft worked the south/east flanks of the Pigeon Creek wildfire (K50624), dropping an average of 580 gallons (2200 litres) per drop, per aircraft. The six skimmers dropped a total of 425,000 gallons (approx. 1.6 million litres) on the wildfire on June 6.

UPDATE: June 8th, 9:30am

The Pigeon Creek wildfire burning 6.5 km west of Peachland is still considered out of control and remains at 33 hectares in size.

60 personnel and two helicopters have been battling the blaze for the past two days, with two water bombers also in use.

High winds, which were causing problems for crews earlier in the week, are no longer having a meaningful impact.

The smoke from the blaze is highly visible from Highway 97C but isn't impacting travel in the area.

There are no current area restrictions near this incident.

UPDATE: June 5th, 7pm

According to BC Wildfire Services the Pigeon Creek wildfire burning 6.5 km west of Peachland is still considered out of control and has grown to 33 Hectares in size.

The blaze is burning in steep terrain, and being influenced by gusting winds according to officials.

Ground and aerial resources are currently responding to the wildfire which was originally reported just after 7pm Sunday night (June 4, 2023).

The smoke from the blaze is highly visible from Highway 97C but isn't impacting travel in the area.

There are no current area restrictions near this incident.

UPDATE: June 5th, 2pm

According to BC Wildfire Services the Pigeon Creek wildfire burning 6.5 km west of Peachland is still considered out of control and has grown to 8 Hectares in size.

The blaze is burning in steep terrain, and being influenced by gusting winds according to officials.

Ground and aerial resources are currently responding to the wildfire which was originally reported just after 7pm last night (June 4, 2023).

The smoke from the blaze is highly visible from Highway 97C but isn't impacting travel in the area.

Update - June 5th 10 AM

The wildfire near Pigeon Creek west of Peachland has grown to five hectares in size. Eight Wildfire service personel are on scene, along with one helicpter and two air tankers responding.

There is currently no threat to properties or residences.

Original story: June 5th, 9AM

Kelowna Fire Departments Regional Dispatch Centre and the BC Wildfire Service have received numerous reports of a small fire off of Highway 97C. BC Wildfire Service is responding with a four person initial attack crew and a resource officer. We would like to thank the public for their diligence in reporting the fire.

The fire is located approximately 6.5km west of Peachland near Pigeon Creek. It is estimated at 0.2 hectares ins size. Crews are on scene,

The Wildfire service is expected to provide an update later today.