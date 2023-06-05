Wildfire along 97C connector still considered out of control

Kelowna Fire Departments Regional Dispatch Centre and the BC Wildfire Service have received numerous reports of a small fire off of Highway 97C. BC Wildfire Service is responding with a four person initial attack crew and a resource officer. We would like to thank the public for their diligence in reporting the fire.

The fire is located approximately 6.5km west of Peachland near Pigeon Creek. It is estimated at 0.2 hectares ins size. Crews are on scene,

The Wildfire service is expected to provide an update later today.