Wildfire along Westside Road

Update: Tuesday, August 24 1:32 p.m.

Central Okanagan, BC - The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has been activated to support West Kelowna Fire Rescue, along with BC Wildfire Service crews, fighting a wildfire in the vicinity of Westside Road north of Sail View Bay.

Crews have begun tactical evacuations in areas surrounding the fire. All residents located on Bear Creek Road, north of Parkinson Road, including the Sail View Bay subdivision, are asked to evacuate the area immediately.

For public safety reasons, residents and visitors are reminded to maintain a safe distance from the fire and all fire suppression activities.

Motorists are reminded that they should not be stopping along Westside Road to observe or take photos of the wildfire and to allow crews to safely do their work. Motorists are to follow the direction of road crews.

For more information about this wildfire, visit cordemergency.ca, sign up for e-updates, follow the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre on facebook.com/cordemergency or twitter.com/CO_emerg or call the information line at 250-469-8490.

The BC Widfire Serivce says 4 of their ground crew are assisting the West Kelowna fire Department on the scene. Two helicopters are dropping bucket after bucket of water. Smoke is less than when the fire broke out as a result.

it's estimated at 3 hectares in size right now.

BC Hydro says power is out in the immediate area, affecting some 290 customers. Hydro's outage map lists the cause as a tree down on power lines. That apparently happened before the wildfire broke out.

A new fire appears to be south of Bear Creek Provincial Park.

Smoke is clearly visible from downtown Kelowna.

The West Kelowna Fire Department is on scene.

Apparently Westside road has been closed in the area.

There is a tactical evacuation of nearby homes underway.

BC Wildfire has been called in to help.

We'll update as soon as we have more information.