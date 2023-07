The Township of Spallumcheen has activated a Level #1 Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) at 14:15 hours on July, 7, 2023 due to a Wildfire located east of Page Road. An Evacuation Order has been issued at 15:15 hrs for the west side of Round Lake Road.

The red in the photo is homes that must be evacuated, orange is evacuation alert.

Crews are on scene with tactical support from BC Wildfire en route. If you have been evacuated you can come to the ESS centre located at the Township Municipal Hall 4144 Spallumcheen Way, Spallumcheen BC. The Township website has information about how you can prepare your farm or home for a wildfire under our Emergency Info page. https://www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca>Departments>EmergencyInformation Communications will continue to be provided on the Township’s website at www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca under News and Events. The next communication will be provided at 5pm or as new information becomes available.