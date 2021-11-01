Wildfire clean up starts for OKIB

The Okanagan Indian Band is beginning clean-up on destruction caused by the White Rock Lake wildfire.

The Site Clean Up Project is set to start on Tuesday, November 2nd and it is planned to be completed by December 23, 2021.

Construction could cause delays on Westside Rd. between Six Mile Creek Road and the Mud Hole area. Progrus Constructors will be mobilizing their team on November 2nd, you can expect traffic delays due to the transportation of equipment.

The project will include the clean up of the sites with structural losses, and other sites that require clean up of burnt cars, and other scrap metal.

The Band members expecting interim housing units will have sites on their property prepared for the installation of these units. The interim housing units will be assembled over the next three weeks, and then transferred to the prepped sites.