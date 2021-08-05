Wildfire closes portion of Highway 97
The White Rock Lake Wildfire has closed a portion of Highway 97.
Traffic is not allowed in both directions between Salmon River Road and Monte Creek due to wildfire activity and risk to the public.
Only emergency personnel will be permitted access.
A detour is available via Highways 97A and 97B. Updates will be made available
