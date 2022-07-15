Wildfire deemed out of control near Village of Lytton

A rapidly spreading wildfire near the village of Lytton, B.C., has grown hundreds of hectares and a special air quality statement has been issued for the area.

The B.C. Wildfire Service's dashboard said Friday morning the Nohomin Creek fire is an estimated 500 hectares in size. The previous estimate, given Thursday night, was 200 hectares.

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to the new fire burning approximately 1.7 kilometres northwest of the village, roughly two weeks after the first anniversary of the deadly fire that destroyed most of the village.

Lytton First Nation Deputy Chief John Haugen was joined by several others at a news conference.

There it was announced Lytton First Nation has issued evacuation orders for reserves 23, 27B, 27 and 27A. The nation has also issued evacuation alerts for reserves 9A and 9B, the wildfire service said, as well as orders and alerts for properties up to Cameron Bar IR 13.

The Thompson Nicola Regional District also issued an evacuation order and opened its emergency operations centre Thursday night in response to the blaze.

Approximately two dozen properties in Electoral Area I are subject to the order, with those evacuating told to take Spencer Road North to Lillooet to get out of the area.

"The route south to Boston Bar on the west side of the Fraser River has been compromised due to the spring freshet, and the Lytton Ferry remains out of service due to high water," the regional district said in its announcement.

Three structures may have been lost to the fire, though those reports are unconfirmed, according to Pader Brach, executive director of regional operations for Emergency Management BC.

The blaze was first reported at 12:45 p.m. Thursday, according to fire officials, and is burning on the west side of the Fraser River.

"Gusting winds in the area this afternoon are impacting the fire behaviour, and crews in the air and on the ground are observing moderate fire rates of spread," said Rob Schweitzer, director of fire centre operations for BC Wildfire Service, during the news conference.

"The incident is highly visible from Highway 1, the Village of Lytton, Lytton First Nation and surrounding communities."

Four initial attack crews and two unit crews are battling the fire from the ground with the support of helicopters and air tankers, Schweitzer said, adding that the RCMP and local fire departments are also responding to the fire.

Images of the fire posted on social media show thick black smoke and visible flames, with several homes and other structures visible in the foreground.

The cause of the fire is unknown, according to officials.

(With files from CTV Vancouver)