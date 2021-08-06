Wildfire devastates community of Monte Lake in B.C.'s southern Interior

Update 10 a.m. August 6, 2021

The community of Monte Lake has been devestated by the White Rock Lake wildfire.

Ken Gillis, chairperson of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, says there is serious damage. "We have been unable to assess the extent of it because as things stand right now it's too dangerous to go in. We are hoping there might be a window during which we can go in and have a look and assess the damage, but we do know that a number of residences burned and that some commercial buildings went, including the Monte Lake General Store."

Gillis says as far as he knows no one has been hurt.

"When I was in Westwold yesterday afternoon the fire was moving slowly towards Westwold, but it moved very, very quickly toward Monte Lake. For the time being Westwold has escaped and Falkland as well."

There are reports of damage in Paxton Valley to the northeast of Monte Lake as well.

The City of Kamloops has also put several neighbourhoods on evacuation alert.

Original Story 8:45 a.m. August 6, 2021

Another British Columbia community has been devastated by a raging wildfire and more could be at risk from a blaze in the southern Interior between Kamloops and Vernon.

Ken Gillis, chairman of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, says he has been advised that damage is extensive in the community of Monte Lake and through the nearby Paxton Valley.

The 325-square kilometre White Rock Lake wildfire jumped Highway 97 about 40 kilometres southeast of Kamloops late Thursday.

An official with the BC Wildfire Service has confirmed further growth of the blaze is expected and a statement from the service says winds gusting up to 40 kilometres per hour are expected through the day.

Hundreds of properties in communities to the east and west of Monte Lake were already under evacuation order, but further evacuation orders were issued by the regional district overnight and the City of Kamloops has placed residents in several of its southeastern neighbourhoods on evacuation alert.

It was just over one month ago that a wildfire raced through the village of Lytton, killing two people, destroying most of the community and causing an estimated $78 million in damage.

- with files from The Canadian Press -