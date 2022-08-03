Wildfire evacuees can apply for emergency permit to access property: RDOS EOC says

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) has developed a procedure for residents on Evacuation Order to temporarily access their properties.

Access Permits are for emergency access only.

Residents will need to request temporary access prior to 5 pm for access the next day. Residents in the Evacuation Order area can request a temporary access permit by e-mailing eocops@rdos.bc.ca or calling 250-490-4231.

The purpose of the temporary permits is to provide a way for residents to access their properties in a safe and organized manner. The RCMP and other private security are controlling access and protecting properties under evacuation. All residents without permitted access are asked to stay well away from properties on Evacuation Order.

Highway 3A will have temporary closures between Yellow Lake and Olalla to allow for fire mitigation. Check with DriveBC at www.drivebc.ca for highway closure details and alternate routes.