Wildfire mitigation efforts at Big White almost complete

It was a couple of years ago that the powers that be on Big White sat down to devise a plan for wildfire mitigation.

They secured the funding, hired a contractor and today, that work is almost complete.

Big White CEO Michael J. Ballingall says; "The forest has been thinned, there has been a big fire break built on the west side of the resort. And below the resort, there's been a lot of thinning and scraping of the forest floor."

Ballingall says they were told that the forest around Big White has not burned in over 200 years, so, there was plenty of wildfire fuel to get rid of.

"We're going to be at the wood chipping phase in a couple of weeks, so that's one more tick in the box for releasing stress over the heat and fire danger around the resort."

Ballingall says more than 300 people live and work on the mountain over the summer and every day, they expect a couple of hundred visitors.

Like so many communities in BC, Ballingall says they're nervous about fire season but feel better because of the mitigation work they've done.