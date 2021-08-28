Wildfire near Penticton

A new wildfire has popped up six kilometres southwest of Penticton.

The Skaha Creek wildfire is now estimated to be 6 hectares and is classified as Out of Control.

Twenty-three BC Wildfire personnel are currently responding supported by skimmers and airtankers, which have made good progress cooling the fire and dropping retardant along its flanks.

The BC Widlfire Service is reminding all water recreationalists to remain clear of all water skimming aircraft so they can safely pick up water on the lake surface.

Currently, no structures are threatened.

The fire is suspected to be human caused.