The East Trepanier Road Wildfire started sometime overnight, just off the highway, and just before the Trepanier Road exit southbound, across from the tourist information booth.

Peachland Fire Rescue, West Kelowna Fire and BC wildfire crews responded to the blaze.

The fire is now being held at .2 hectares, and 9 personnel continue to work on the fire.

The fire shut down the highway for a brief period overnight. The Connector is fully reopened.

The blaze is suspected to be human caused - the cause though is still under investigation.