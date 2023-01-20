Wildfire prevention work in Mt. Boucherie area of West Kelowna
Crews are conducting forest fire mitigation work over the next two to three weeks mid-slope on the northeast side of Mt. Boucherie above Hudson Road Elementary. Smoke from the project may be visible during this time.
Recreation users should use caution while hiking, avoid staging areas and watch for crews and equipment.
The City of West Kelowna thanks the Province of British Columbia for fully funding the mitigation work under the Community Resiliency Investment Program. For more information on the CRI program, which the Union of BC Municipalities administers on behalf of the provincial government, please visit ubcm.ca/cri.
