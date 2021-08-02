Wildfire smoke cancels flights at YLW

How thick is the smoke in Kelowna?

Flights in and out of Kelowna International Airport are either delayed or cancelled.

In a tweet, YLW said: 'Wildfires in the vicinity of YLW causing flight delays or cancellations. Please contact your airline for more information prior to coming to the airport if possible.'

You can check YLW's website for details airport’s website.

Smoke from the White Rock Lake wildfire near Sicamous is to blame.