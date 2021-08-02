Wildfire smoke cancels flights at YLW
How thick is the smoke in Kelowna?
Flights in and out of Kelowna International Airport are either delayed or cancelled.
In a tweet, YLW said: 'Wildfires in the vicinity of YLW causing flight delays or cancellations. Please contact your airline for more information prior to coming to the airport if possible.'
You can check YLW's website for details airport’s website.
Smoke from the White Rock Lake wildfire near Sicamous is to blame.
-
Walk-in WednesdayAll vaccine clinics in B.C. are offering walk-in appointments starting August 4th.
-
Bonnie Henry one of 16 Order of Canada recipients for 2021Also on that list is Osoyoos' Brenda Baptiste.
-
BC Day: "A beautiful place we call home"This year marks the 150th anniversary of B.C. joining confederation.
-
“Thankfully, gun violence is extremely rare in Kelowna"Mayor issues statement following Saturday's shooting.
-
Evacuation order for White Rock Lake wildfireWhite Rock Lake wildfire near Westwold.
-
Update on wildfires burning in OkanaganAll three classified as 'out of control'.
-
Kelowna athlete places 3rd at CrossFit GamesTop 3 finish for Brent Fikowski.
-
Grass fires deliberately setNorth Okanagan RCMP asking for publics help to find who did it.
-
Victim clings to life after Kelowna shootingWest Kelowna man among those shot last night.