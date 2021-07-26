Wildfire update for North/South Okanagan and Shuswap

Fire crews continue to protect homes and property threatened by the Nk'Mip Creek wildfire. One hundred firefighters from Mexico will be on that fire line today.

Fire behaviour increased yesterday on the Brenda Creek fire, but overall growth was minimal. Crews reinforcing guard lines and mopping up under sections of a BC Hydro line.

Growth was observed in the Garrison Lake wildfire south of Princeton due to wind conditions in the area.

Fire behaviour increased significantly in the Thomas Creek Fire in Okanagan Falls. Crews and equipment working in the Christie Mountain area to create and reinforce guard lines.

BC Wildfire Service and Canadian Armed Forces will do a recce of that fire this morning. 90 military personnel will be working the fire today.

The Two Mile Road wildfire, just south of Sicamous, still burning out of control. Growth was seen in a direction away from the community and crews are making good progress holding guard lines.

Growth in the Hunakwa Lake south of Seymour Arm as well, away from homes and properties.

The White Rock Lake fire south of Westwold is still burning out of control. The fire has increased significantly due to high temperatures and increased winds.

100 firefighters from Quebec will be helping fight that blaze today.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, there are currently 259 fires burning in the province.