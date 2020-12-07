Wildlife Society Looking to Fill Shelter Gap in Okanagan

The newly founded Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society is looking for land to build a shelter.

Founder Eva Hartmann says they are hoping to enter a land partnership for a property that already has the necessary zoning.

"We're looking for property that's within about an hours drive from Kelowna or Vernon, so that we will be able to cover the gap that there currently is of rehabilitation centres for wildlife that are available for the public to bring animals to."

Hartmann says there are shelters in Kamloops and Oliver, but nowhere in between.

The society is in need of about 10 acres of land on which they can build large outdoor enclosures for the animals.

Hartmann says they've had some people reach out with offers, but have yet to find the right fit.

Learn more about the society or get in touch with a land offer at their website - interiorwildlife.ca.