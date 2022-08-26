Wildsafe BC Bin Tagging Program

Garbage is the most reported attractant across the province that leads to conflict with black bears. It also leads to conflict with a variety of other wildlife including grizzly bears, wolves, coyotes, raccoons, skunks, rats, ravens, deer and more. In order to reduce these conflicts and raise awareness, Lauren, your WildSafeBC Community Coordinator, performs “Bin Tagging” in communities of the Central Okanagan region with the support of local funding partners.

What is bin tagging? Bin tagging is an educational activity performed by a WildSafeBC Community Coordinator. It consists of placing a highly visible and removable sticker on containers set curbside on public property the day before collection or outside of times stated in local bylaws. WildSafeBC provides information on these bylaws but does not enforce them or deliver fines.

Garbage, compost, and recyclables set on the curb at night are attractants for many animals and are the leading cause of human-bear conflicts. Organic contents in our solid waste become an easy target and lead to food conditioning. Food conditioning is a learned behavior where animals begin to associate people, or our property, with a food reward. This can lead to safety concerns. With the absence of a food reward, wildlife are more likely to pass through our communities rather than remain to forage. This helps keep wildlife wild and improve community safety for our neighbours, friends and family. The Wildlife Act states that a person must not feed dangerous wildlife, or provide, leave or place an attractant on premises with the intent of attracting dangerous wildlife. Under the City of Kelowna Solid Waste Management Regulation Bylaw No. 10106, section 2.5 feeding or attracting wildlife is prohibited, and could result in a $150 fine.

What can you do? Keep your garbage, compost and recyclables stored in a secure indoor location at all times except on the day of collection. Even empty garbage cans or recyclables can have smells or provide visual cues that may prompt a bear to investigate. If you do not have a secure enclosure, and are not able to build one, then consider investing in certified bear-resistant containers that are secured to a structure so that they cannot be dragged away. The RDCO has a limited supply of 120L certified bear-resistant bins available for local government curb-side collection, and are prioritized for those living in high bear activity areas. They are for a cost of $75 and use the carabiner-style locks, which must be unlocked on garbage collection day and relocked when stored. To request one of these carts visit https://www.rdco.com/en/living-here/wildlife-awareness.aspx#Order-a-120-L-bear-resistant-garbage-cart-100-available. You can also consider freezing smelly food waste until the morning of collection.