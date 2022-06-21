WildSafeBC Central Okanagan gearing up to protect animals and people for another summer

WildSafeBC Central Okanagan is up and running for 2022, helping to keep wildlife wild and the community safe.

The organization says the public has reported several black bears locally, including some accessing unnatural food sources. They add the sightings include sows with cubs accessing garbage in the Shannon Lake, Glenrosa and Rose Valley neighbourhoods. When bears have access to garbage and other unnatural food sources, conflict situations can develop.

Bears may become food conditioned and/or habituated to people. Habituated bears tolerate people in much closer proximity than what is safe for them and humans. Food conditioned bears may become very motivated to access unnatural food sources, which can lead to property damage or increased concerns regarding public safety. It is particularly unfortunate to see sows teaching cubs to forage for unnatural food among people – potentially leading to future conflicts and shorter lives of the bears.

You are asked to report sightings of bears, wolves or cougars in urban/residential areas, or wildlife in conflict, to the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.