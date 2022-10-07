WildSafeBC Central Okanagan gives fall Bear warning

Fall is the most active time for bear foraging because they must bulk up before winter, when they will lose more than 30 per cent of their weight. They enter hyperphagia – extreme eating mode – and need more than 20,000 calories per day!

If bears find easy calories in your neighbourhood, they linger. They may become persistent in their foraging habits and damage property, threaten pets, and conflict with vehicles. Public safety could also become a concern if a bear is surprised, confined, or protective of food or their young. Once a bear finds your neighbourhood to be a food source, they will likely return every year. Break the cycle! Never let a bear associate your neighbourhood as good foraging habitat.

To reduce conflicts with bears:

Store garbage and recyclables inside until the morning of collection.

If you have no indoor space to store garbage, use a bear-resistant container.

Freeze high-reward, odourous items, such as meat scraps and leftovers, until collection day.

Feed pets indoors.

Keep pet food and livestock feed indoors and in a secure container.

Clean barbecues after every use – burn off food bits, scrape grills well and clean grease traps.

Do not use bird feeders until winter.

Harvest fruit and berries before they ripen and pick up fallen fruit.

Secure gardens, beehives, chickens, and other small livestock.

Maintain an odour-free compost.

Report bear sightings and conflicts to the BC Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277 before a bear becomes food-conditioned. Reporting also helps inform our Wildlife Alert Reporting Program, which WildSafeBC and others use to prioritize education and outreach. Do not wait until a bear becomes a threat to community safety before calling in. Speak with your neighbours and work collectively as a community to secure all food sources.

For those heading out on the trails, follow these tips on staying safe in our great outdoors:

BC is Wildlife Country. Always assume you may encounter wildlife and be prepared.

Watch for signs such as scat, tracks, claw/bite marks on trees, and overturned logs, rocks or stumps where bears have looked for insects and larvae.

Obey signs warning of wildlife activity or trail closures.

Travel in groups and talk, sing or clap to avoid surprising bears. Bells are not effective.

Keep dogs on-leash as wildlife may perceive them as a potential threat or prey.

Always carry bear spray and learn how to use it and transport it safely.

If you encounter a bear, stop, remain calm, do not turn your back, and never run. Have bear spray ready. Keep your eye on the bear, back away slowly and talk calmly. Do not let a bear approach you. Learn how to recreate safely in bear country by taking WildSafeBC’s free online course.

For more information on reducing human-wildlife conflict visit www.wildsafebc.com, follow WildSafeBC Central Okanagan on Facebook