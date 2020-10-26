Wilkinson stepping down as BC Liberal leader after election night loss

The leader of the BC Liberal Party has resigned following an election night loss that saw NDP gains in ridings once held by his party.

Andrew Wilkinson made the announcement at a news conference Monday afternoon, a day after he called NDP Leader John Horgan with a message of congratulations.

CTV News declared an NDP majority less than two hours after the polls closed on Saturday.

Over the weekend, pollster Mario Canseco said the weak showing for the BC Liberals in the provincial election suggested a need for the party to regroup and rebrand.

Canseco, who owns polling company Research Co., even suggested a merger between the Liberals and Conservatives, as the parties appeared to have split votes in some B.C. ridings.