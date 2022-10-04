Will Pearce announces retirement as CAO for City of Vernon

City of Vernon Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Will Pearce has announced he is retiring. His last day in the office will be December 9, 2022. Mr. Pearce joined the City of Vernon as CAO in 2012 and has served three Councils.

“On behalf of City Council, I wish to thank Mr. Pearce for his leadership and commitment to Vernon and congratulate him on a municipal career that has been nothing short of outstanding,” said Mayor Victor Cumming.

“On a daily basis, he demonstrates an unwavering commitment to excellence in public service, meaningful leadership, and a sound approach to sustainable community development and management. He has thoughtfully guided the City and three different Councils through several significant milestones and challenging issues to help ensure the organization is in a sound financial position, effectively and efficiently serving the needs of our citizens and businesses, and is appropriately prepared for continued community growth.

“The work that Mr. Pearce has done over the last decade alongside his team of Directors, Managers and City staff, has set Vernon in a position where many of its activities are nationally recognized.

“While Mr. Pearce prefers to work behind the scenes with humble leadership, his body of knowledge and dedication to the community, Council, and staff has left an indelible mark on City planning and operations. So, as he moves into this next chapter of retirement, we say ‘thank you’ again and wish Mr. Pearce the very best for his future.”

The task of recruiting Vernon’s next CAO will be given to the newly elected City Council.