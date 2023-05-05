iHeartRadio

Willow tree to be removed due to root damage


city of penticton

The Parks department will be conducting work next to Skaha Marina within the coming week to remove a willow tree that is deemed unsafe.

The tree’s root system has been damaged by a beaver and the tree must be cut down.

Anyone visiting the area should watch for signage and is reminded to steer clear of the work site, which will require a crane to remove the tree.

For information about City parks and trees, visit penticton.ca/parks.

