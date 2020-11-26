Wilson’s Landing Fire Safe Santa Food Drive

The COVID pandemic is not stopping Wilson’s Landing Fire Department members from safely helping those in need over the holiday season.

Monday night December 7, they’ll visit the Westside Road communities they serve, collecting donations for the annual Christmas Santa Run food drive.

The flashing lights on their fire vehicles will be seen between 5:00 and 9:00 pm as they pick up non-perishable food and cash donations for the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank facility in West Kelowna.

For everyone’s safety, residents are asked to leave their front exterior lights on and place their food donations outside their door or at the end of their driveway.

Wilson’s Landing fire fighters will be joined by Santa as they travel the streets of neighbourhoods from Traders Cove to Shelter Cove including Lake Okanagan Resort. Physical distancing will be practised to ensure everyone, including the jolly old firefighter from the North Pole, is healthy and safe for Christmas!