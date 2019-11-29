Wilson’s Landing Fire Santa Run Food Bank Drive

Residents served by the Wilson’s Landing Fire Department may want to purchase a few extra non-perishable food donations this weekend.

That’s because Monday night December 2, members of the Wilson’s Landing Fire Department will be going door to door in communities they serve along Westside Road, collecting donations for the annual Christmas Santa Run food bank drive.

That evening between 5:00 and 9:00 pm, Wilson’s Landing fire fighters will be joined by a jolly fire fighter from the North Pole as they travel by fire truck throughout neighbourhoods from Traders Cove to Shelter Cove including Lake Okanagan Resort, collecting food and cash donations for the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank facility in West Kelowna.

For more information visit the email WLFD.command@rdco.com or call 250-469-6161.