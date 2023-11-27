Window closing to give input on Kelowna's new activity centres

Just two weeks remain for Kelowna residents to share ideas for two new activity centres for all ages in the Mission and Glenmore neighbourhoods. Community engagement on these future facilities is open now until Sunday, December 10 at getinvolved.kelowna.ca/activefacilities, with opportunity to identify priorities, provide input as to how these spaces could best support the community, and share why active spaces are important for a chance to win a stand-up paddleboard!

Two in-person information sessions are also being held this week for neighbourhood residents to connect with the project team and learn about plans for the all-ages activity centres and the Glenmore and Mission Recreation Parks where they will be built:

Glenmore-focused Information Session:

Wednesday, November 29, 3:30 - 6 p.m., Green Gables Daycare (228 Valley Road)

Mission-focused Information Session:

Thursday, November 30, 3:30 – 6 p.m., Capital News Centre Lobby (4105 Gordon Drive)

The sessions are drop-in, and while there is a specific neighbourhood focus for each session, information about both activity centres will be available at each of the two sessions.

Each centre will be designed to support foundational community needs such as social gatherings, sport, leisure, and fitness programs, events, celebrations and potential childcare space. The facilities will be constructed to a maximum square footage and budget, and public input is among several important considerations that will contribute to plans for these two activity centres.

Choose an activity centre to engage on by December 10, 2023, and learn more about the City’s goal to build a stronger Kelowna through the delivery of community, sport and wellness facilities at getinvolved.kelowna.ca/activefacilities.