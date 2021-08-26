Windsor Hotel has New Owner

The historic Windsor Hotel in Greenwood is about to undergo a restoration.

Originally built in 1899, it's been vacant and falling apart since 2017.

Kendall Ballantine of Langley just won possession in an auction.

“My mom says I have a high-risk tolerance in business. I just want to get the keys so we can get in there and start the very big project that we have ahead of us.”

Ballantine told AM 1150 News about some of her plans.

“My family is in construction, that’s what my dad does for a living, so it is something that we have the skill set within the family. Not everything is going to need to be hired out, which is helpful. That’ll obviously be helpful with the big renovation and we’re going to take it in stages. The number one thing we need to do right now is that that building stays standing and that that building is safe.”

Ballantine says the old hotel will have to be gutted to repair water damage, electrical and bring it up to code.

Her mission is to restore it's elegance.