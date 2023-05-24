Winemaker’s Wine Picks + Pairings from Discover Naramata

The journey to Naramata begins with sinuous curves in the road, warm sunshine, and a growing sense of well-being as you leave city life behind and delve into the heart of wine country. You leisurely make your way along the Naramata Bench, meander through vineyards and orchards, pass wineries and charming bed and breakfasts, all the while bathed in sunshine and overlooking shimmering Okanagan Lake. You can’t get to Naramata by accident. A quaint, small and uncommercialized semi-rural village protected by the landscape, Naramata is the last great secret in the Okanagan.



About Naramata Bench Wines:

The Naramata Bench is one of the most critically acclaimed and unique wine growing regions in the world, known for its top-quality wines that regularly win national and international awards. Ask any oenophile, and you’ll find this unique sub-appellation on the top of their bucket list.

The Setting:

Naramata has sunshine, more hours of sunlight than most wine regions in the world, bringing the warmth needed to ripen grapes, coupled with cool nights contributing to our wine’s signature freshness and vibrant acidity. All of this, packaged up into a short, intense growing season. This unique climate’s fingerprint on the grape is what over 42 winemakers in the area are striving to showcase.

The Soil:

Framed by deglaciated mountains and extinct volcanoes moderated by lakes, rivers and streams — there is a diverse range of ancient soils and numerous microclimates within these valleys, each presenting their own distinct terroir.

The Wineries:

1 Mill Road

About: 1 Mill Road’s Home Block vineyard was discovered in 2012 just past Naramata village when it was an abandoned pear orchard. Never having had a house on it before, the address listed was 1 Mill Road, and it was exactly a million dollars. Now planted exclusively to Pinot Noir, hand picked and hand sorted, the grapes are fermented and aged in beautiful wooden French oak tanks in the Naramata Wine Vault



Winemaker: Ben Bryant, an Australian winemaker, was enjoying the job title ‘Chief Winemaker of Australia’ for Pernod Ricard, orchestrating some of the most

well-known and important wines in Australia. After two years with Mission Hill as VP of Winemaking for the Mark Anthony group, Ben set off on his own with the ultimate desire of creating a small collection of focussed wines that his hands were on from farm to bottle.

Wine to buy right now: 2022 Pinot Noir Rosé

Best paired with: Pan seared salmon, fresh seafood, cheese boards or light summer

salads.

D’Angelo Winery

About: The D’Angelo Family has been producing award winning wines since 1989. D’Angelo grows a variety of reds including Tempranillo and BC’s first Montepulciano grapes with its first harvest in 2020. Now growing 15 acres of Estate Grown grapes.

Winemaker: Sal D’Angelo’s philosophy has always been ‘Quality is grown’ focusing on the production of estate grown grapes.

Wine to buy right now: 2019 Tempranillo

Best paired with: A Panino

Recipe: Panino

- 1 Foccacia bun - light drisel Olive Oil - spread pesto on both slices - 5 slices of Genoa salami - 2 slices provolone cheese - thinly sliced sun dry tomato -thinly sliced marinated eggplant. If you have a panini press set temperature to med and lightly press for 3 min to achieve a half pressed sandwich or use traditional oven ; place panino on oven sheet for 5 min at 350.

Deep Roots

About: Deep Roots is a family owned and operated winery perched on the clay cliffs above Okanagan Lake on the Naramata Bench. The family has been farming the land around the winery for 100 years, spanning four generations. At Deep Roots you will always find a member of the family on-location.

Winemaker: Winemaker Will Hardman brings passion and vision to his work crafting exceptionally delicious wines. Will believes in being out in the vineyard as much as possible and then brings this experience and intimate knowledge of the grapes to his winemaking practice.

Wine to buy right now: 2020 Malbec

Best paired with: Ribs or steak off the BBQ.

Elephant Island

About: Elephant Island began as a family haven, a place of summer picnics, orchard adventures and magical holidays on the Naramata Bench. Today the elephant has grown into a 6,000 case winery driven to craft wines of character. Wines that sing with the unconventional voice of vanguard fruit. Wines that are balanced by a reverence for traditional winemaking practices. Wines that are rooted and inspired by family history.

Winemaker: Del Halladay, A renaissance guy. Former pro lacrosse player who is fascinated with fermentation. He has cut his chops for the last 20 years learning and making not just Naramata specific wines, but ciders and fruit wines. Inspired by the great winemakers and farmers around him. Loves to hunt and fish and make wines that go with both.

Wine: 2018 Naysayer, Cabernet Franc

Pairing: Lamb chops with oregano and lemon.



Hillside Winery

About: Unique, small-lot, and terroir-driven are terms best used to describe Hillside’s wines. Their focus is showcasing hand-crafted wine made exclusively from Naramata grown grapes. Hillside wines display unique and compelling characteristics allowing wine drinkers the opportunity to share in the discovery and development of the Naramata Bench as a collection of serious terroirs.

Winemaker: Veteran winemaker, Kathy Malone, brings out the best in Hillside wines with a gentle touch and minimal intervention. Simple. Elegant.

Wine to buy right now: 2021 Muscat Ottonel

Best paired with: Fresh air and sunshine.

JoieFarm

About: JoieFarm Winery has been creating focused, award-winning wines on the Naramata Bench since 2004. They produce varieties that express the cool-climate, lake-moderated desert terroir of the Okanagan Valley and that pair with West Coast cuisine. The winery is known for having raised the bar within the British Columbia wine industry as a champion of rosé, aromatic whites, Chardonnay, and Pinot Noir.

Winemaker: Richard Charnock & Karl Duda

Wine to buy right now: 2022 A Noble Blend

Best paired with: A salad or stir-fry with South Asian-influenced flavours like ginger, chili, lime and lemongrass.

LaFrenz Winery

About: Wines with a sense of place, LaFrenz farms for flavour. With 62 acres across 6 vineyards, five on the famous Naramata Bench and one on the hotter Golden Mile, Oliver they have intentionally planted varieties and clones specifically suited to these sites. Family run and family owned, LaFrenz prides itself on producing premium wine from the ground up.

\Winemaker: Ross Baker is a native of Kelowna and grew up in the Okanagan immersed in the fresh orchard fruit and local wines. Ross started his career working harvests across the Okanagan and New Zealand before becoming winemaker at Quails’ Gate Winery in 2018. Ross took over as winemaker at LA FRENZ Winery in spring of 2022. An integral part of his winemaking style is to showcase the valley and produce wines that can be enjoyed with the fresh local cuisine our valley offers.

Wine to buy right now: 2022 Wits End Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc

Best paired with: Scallops ceviche.

Lake Breeze Vineyard

About: Lake Breeze Vineyards is a pioneer winery on the Naramata Bench, opening its doors in 1995. 35-year old vines, meticulous viticultural practices and visionary winemakers combine to create award-winning refreshing whites and beautifully complex reds.

Winemaker: Winemakers Garron Elmes and Victor Costa create a broad portfolio of fine wines--French and German classics plus a unique varietal, Pinotage, a nod to Garron's South African roots.

Wine to buy right now: 2022 Pinot Blanc

Best paired with: Clams with sausage, smoked leek, swiss chard in a Pinot Blanc cream

sauce.

Little Engine Wines

About: A vision to produce a collection of wines that would appeal to astute wine enthusiasts and the most seasoned professionals. Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and varietals based on terroir with the ability to be influenced by oak. A winery dedicated to the pursuit of excellence. We believe our vision of inspiration and dreams result in wines that deliver, inspired by the same dreams.

Winemaker: Scott Robinson

Scott holds a masters in Oenology with Distinction from the University of Adelaide. He has been with Little Engine since the beginning, after growing his skills in New Zealand, Australia and the Okanagan.

Wine to buy right now: 2022 French Family Chardonnay

Best paired with: Fresh June apricot and strawberry galette with toasted hazelnuts.

Lock & Worth

About: Family owned and operated using serious farming and hands off wine making. Lock & Worth was started in 2010 by Matthew Sherlock and Ross Hackworth when they had the opportunity to lease the original Poplar Grove winemaking facility and vineyard. Lock & Worth strongly believes that one should be able to drink high quality, single vineyard, small production wines that are priced reasonably from British Columbia. Lock & Worth shares a tasting room with Poplar Grove Cheese where you can enjoy wines and cheeses together.

Winemaker: Matthew Sherlock is co-owner and winemaker at Lock & Worth, alongside Ross Hackworth. His career in wine started at 17 as he worked in restaurants and retail, then came stints in New Zealand, Sonoma and Naramata, before Vancouver called him back to manage fine wine stores and develop Vancouver Int. Wine Festival award-winning lists. In 2010, Naramata called once again to start a winery of his own with Hackworth. All of Lock and Worth’s wines are single vineyard and are very hands off as far as winemaking, with four different single vineyard wines from the south and to the north of Naramata which Sherlock says are interesting to taste together.

Wine to buy right now: 2022 Naramata Cabernet Franc Rose ‘White Label’

Best paired with: Vietnamese rice noodle salad with grilled pork.

Nichol Vineyard

About: Nichol Vineyard is among the first three pioneering wineries on the Naramata Bench. The first part of the home vineyard was planted in 1989 and completed in 1991. Nichol currently farms/grows all of their wines within 900 meters of the winery. They continue to operate on a small scale and focus our attention and resources on the quality of our grapes and their subsequent élevage in the winery. Nichol Vineyard is a small, family run winery, and were the first to plant Syrah in Canada.

Winemaker: Ross Hackworth. Ross is our owner and winemaker. He grew up in Penticton before moving to California and pursuing a career in the paper industry. In 2005 Ross purchased Nichol from its original owners and has tirelessly worked to maintain the integrity of the original vineyard and vision while striving to make better and better wines with improved vineyard practices.

Wine to buy right now: 2022 Pinot Gris

Best paired with: Cedar plank salmon with orzo salad.

Poplar Grove

About: Nestled on the slope of Munson Mountain, at the gateway to the Naramata Bench, Poplar Grove has been nurturing the potential of their estate vineyards into each bottle for over 25 years. Family owned and operated, the Holler family farms over 140 acres of estate vineyards using sustainable farming methods that result in grapes that are an optimum expression of the Okanagan Valley.

Winemaker: Stefan Arnason In 2008, Stefan Arnason took on the position of Winemaker. Each year, Stefan and his team handcraft the Poplar Grove wines with care. Their goal is to guide the winemaking process in efforts to allow the true expression of the fruit to shine through.

Wine to buy right now: 2022 Rosé

Best paired with: Asparagus burrata salad.

Red Rooster Winery

About: The original Red Rooster Winery was founded in 1990 by a European couple who settled in the Okanagan Valley. The first vintage was released in 1997, and it wasn’t long before the winery became synonymous with the production of award-winning wines that showcase the very best of BC, and the Okanagan in particular. Set high above Okanagan Lake, the vineyard is influenced by desert, lakes and mountains. Warm days, cool nights and the mountain’s rain shadow combine to produce truly unique fruit. These diverse microclimates also give us the chance to experiment with new grape varietals and wine styles.

Winemaker: Despite Red Rooster’s winemaking team’s fun loving attitude, wine quality and uniqueness is something we take very seriously. Winemaker Elaine Vickers studied Oenology in Adelaide, South Australia and has worked at several wineries around the Okanagan since her return. She is constantly trying to learn new techniques and has been able to apply most of them to the new portfolio that coincided with the winery’s rebrand. From skin contact to natural ferments to carbonic maceration, if you’ve heard of it, we are trying it! This has allowed us to use our expertise and craftsmanship which results in premium wines that are bold, balanced and delectable.

Wine to buy right now: 2021 Sauvignon Blanc

Best paired with: Shellfish, oysters, ceviche, sushi or goat cheese appetizers.

Roche Wines

About: Deep roots in French tradition nourish Roche’s shared passion for soils, vines and wine. Dedicated to natural, artisanal farming and winemaking, Roche strives to reveal the intimate relation of wine and terroir. Each of the wines is the expression of one place, one exceptional Okanagan terroir. Hands-on farming is the first priority, and this artisanal scale is reflected in the very limited quantities produced. The Roche team strives to make wines of ever greater clarity and precision.

Winemaker: Pénélope and Dylan Roche, the owners, winemakers, and vignerons at Roche Wines, brought their sustainable farming practices and traditional French savoir-faire to Okanagan terroir in 2011. Pénélope is a trained viticulturist and winemaker from Bordeaux, France. For six generations her family-owned Chateau Les Carmes Haut-Brion, an exquisite vineyard and winery in the Graves appellation whose history dates back to Roman times. Dylan earned his diploma in viticulture and winemaking in Beaune, he apprenticed in Chablis and New Zealand before relocating to Bordeaux. He taught wine appreciation classes in Pauillac and made wine in Margaux and Pessac-Leognan.

Wine to buy right now: 2022 Rosé

Best paired with: Chocolat niniche



Serendipity Winery

About: The adventure began in the fall of 2005 when owner, Judy Kingston, embarked on a holiday in the Okanagan. While there, she stumbled across a beautiful orchard for sale in Naramata. Having a passion for cooking fine food and enjoying delicious wine, Kingston had the first Serendipitous “aha” moment, where she decided to convert the orchard to a vineyard with the goal of establishing a new boutique food-friendly winery.

Since the days of having guests enter from a simple farm gate, Serendipity now boasts a picturesque winery, wineshop, and an out of this world bistro featuring seasonal, locally-sourced fine food designed to pair with the exceptional wine.

Winemaker: Shauna White joined Serendipity in the Spring of 2022. She has made wine all over the world, and worked in Ontario for many years before coming home to BC. Shauna loves to let her creativity shine with fresh projects every year, and firmly believes that a great wine starts in the vineyard with sustainable farming practices.

Wine to buy right now: 2016 Devil’s Advocate

Best paired with: Charcuterie



Three Sisters Winery

About: Three Sisters Winery is conveniently located on the Naramata Bench just minutes from downtown Penticton. Owned and operated by husband and wife team Matthew and Rebecca Mikulic (each of whom have a trio of sisters in the family), Three Sisters Winery takes a modest, hands off approach to winemaking, letting the fruit speak for itself from ground to glass.

Winemaker: Matt Mikulic has a Bachelor of Science degree from the department of Viticulture and Enology at California State University in Fresno, California. International wine-making experience in Australia, Argentina, California, and Croatia, Matt continues to consult on winery and vineyard projects across the Okanagan Valley. Besides his role with Three Sisters Winery, he also has a winery and vineyard in Croatia.

Wine to buy right now: 2022 Sauvignon Blanc

Best paired with: Friends and family, or delicious Maryland style crab cakes.

Tightrope Winery

About: Tightrope Winery is a small, family-run, sustainable winery on the Naramata Bench. Tightrope Winery was born out of a recognition that balance is the ultimate goal, both in wine & in life! A true labour of love for owners Graham and Lyndsay O’Rourke. Their vineyards on the Naramata Bench are farmed sustainably to make hand-crafted wines with artistry and passion. Tightrope’s wines capture the soul of Naramata - the personality, character, culture and fruit of "the Bench." Tightrope Winery & Vineyard is the first Certified member of Sustainable Winegrowing BC.

Winemaker: Lyndsay O’Rourke grew up in British Columbia Lyndsay has was well aware of the fine grape growing conditions the Okanagan Valley had to offer since the onset of her own wine passion. Having attained honours degrees in both oenology and viticulture while studying in New Zealand at Lincoln University, Lyndsay made a welcome return to the Okanagan Valley, settling on the Naramata Bench in 2007.

Wine to buy right now: 2022 Rosé

Best paired with: Barbacoa Tacos created by Tightrope Chef Andrea Jittler

Recipe: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zqQKejtG-j2vg2npth4mgHk-zu7BCSJZ/view?usp=shari

Upper Bench Winery & Creamery

About: Upper Bench Winery and Creamery is BC's only winery and creamery. Located in Penticton, the venture is a dream come true for Shana and Gavin Miller. Gavin is Upper Bench's winemaker, crafting one-of-a-kind Bordeaux-style reds and crisp, dry whites, and Shana has created her own line of Blue, Brie, and washed-rind cheeses.

Winemaker: Gavin Miller’s passion for the vineyard and the terroir is expressed through his signature, hands-off, minimalist approach to winemaking. He is known in the industry for his big Bordeaux-style reds and has a distinct way of showcasing a wine’s varietal character.

Wine to buy right now: 2019 Altitude

Best paired with: Upper Bench King Cole blue cheese