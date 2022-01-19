Winner, winner!!!
Penticton’s Mukhtar Arifov has his eye on a new Chevrolet truck after picking up an unbelievable $100,000 from BCLC’s Scratch & Win ticket.
Arifov purchased the winning ticket from Cherry Lane Mall on Main Street and was there when he found out that he won the game’s top prize.
“I realized I won so I went back and said, ‘I won!’ and asked the cashier to check it,” he recalled.
“This will be a very big change… I am now able to buy a vehicle and a better place,” he added.
