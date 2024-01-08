Winter break extended at George Elliot Secondary due to flood: SD23

Staff and students will not be able to return to class at George Elliot Secondary as expected tomorrow due to ongoing work to mitigate a flood that took place at the school over the winter break. While maintenance workers had expected to complete the work ahead of Monday, inspections on Sunday revealed that crews will need another 48 hours to fully mitigate the flood damage and ensure the school is completely safe for staff and students to return.

The cause of the flooding and extent of the damage is understood by District staff, and no further details will be released. Central Okanagan Public Schools is taking the additional mitigation measures out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of everyone who attends the school and currently expects to welcome staff and students back to school on Wednesday, Jan. 10. Staff will continue to communicate any developments in this timeline with families as soon as they occur.