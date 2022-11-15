iHeartRadio

Winter Camps at the YMCA


YMCA_Girl_Winter_03

No school, no problem. When school is out, there’s a safe and fun place for your child in YMCA camps. This holiday season, your child will stay engaged, active, and learning while still having fun.

“Our staff have put a ton of work into planning our camp programming,” says YMCA Child and Youth Senior Manager, Graeme McCallum. “We want to offer parents a break over the holidays and provide a creative and safe space for children while they’re not in school next month.”

Winter camps provide festive fun over the break for ages 6-12 and registration is now open! The camps offer games, crafts, swimming and more. Your child is sure to have a blast and make friends this winter.

  • Event: Winter Holiday Camps
  • Ages: 6-12
  • Date: Weekly camps from December 19-23 and 27-30
  • Locations: H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre and the Kelowna Family Y
  • Cost: Costs vary, visit ymcasibc.ca/camps for details. YMCA financial assistance is available to those less fortunate thanks to generous donors.

To register for programs and to view schedule, please visit ymcasibc.ca/camps.

 
