Winter Camps at the YMCA
|
No school, no problem. When school is out, there’s a safe and fun place for your child in YMCA camps. This holiday season, your child will stay engaged, active, and learning while still having fun.
“Our staff have put a ton of work into planning our camp programming,” says YMCA Child and Youth Senior Manager, Graeme McCallum. “We want to offer parents a break over the holidays and provide a creative and safe space for children while they’re not in school next month.”
Winter camps provide festive fun over the break for ages 6-12 and registration is now open! The camps offer games, crafts, swimming and more. Your child is sure to have a blast and make friends this winter.
To register for programs and to view schedule, please visit ymcasibc.ca/camps.