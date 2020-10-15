Winter closures begin at Kelowna’s parks

The cold weather has arrived, and seasonal closures have begun at Kelowna’s parks and sports fields.

Park washrooms and water fountains, including water services at off-leash dog parks, are closing for winter beginning Friday October 16th. These closures are necessary to prevent pipes from freezing throughout the cold months of the year.

Washrooms will remain open at Stuart Park, Gerstmar Park, Boyce-Gyro Park and City Park during this time. Washrooms at Queensway Transit Exchange are also available throughout the winter. All washrooms and water fountains are expected to re-open in early April, weather permitting.

Sports fields are also closing for the season on Saturday, Oct. 31. Parks staff will be inspecting the fields and scheduling necessary repairs before the snow falls. Sports teams are asked to respect these seasonal closures to help maintain quality turf for when fields open again next spring.



The doors at Kasugai Gardens are also set to close for winter on Oct. 31. Mission Creek Mountain Bike Skills Park will be closing soon, weather dependent, to maintain jumps.