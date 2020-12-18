Winter holiday closures and hours at City properties

Kelowna City Hall will be closed for the holidays from Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 through Jan. 1, reopening and returning to regular hours on Monday, Jan. 4.

Essential City services such as police, fire, water, wastewater treatment and snow removal will remain in operation throughout the holidays.

“The winter holiday season tends to be a quiet time around City Hall due to a decrease in public requests paired with several of our partner organizations being closed during this time,” said Stu Leatherdale, Corporate and Protective Services Divisional Director. “We know it has been a challenging year for everyone and we hope staff can enjoy some extra time to connect with friends and family and re-charge after what has been a very demanding year.”

Reducing operational hours is economical for the City and staff use their vacation days or hours from other earned leave banks for closure days beyond statutory holidays.

For urgent water, sewer, parks, roads, snow removal and after hours’ inquiries during the closure contact the Civic Operations call centre at 250-469-8600.

Residents are encouraged to use to make payments or do business with the City online or visit kelowna.ca for convenient 24/7 online options.

Parkinson Recreation Centre will be closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1. Reduced hours are in place for the holiday season:

Dec. 24 open 6 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Dec. 27 & 28 open 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Dec. 28 & 29 open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dec. 29 & 30 open 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dec. 31 open 6 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Glenmore Landfill will be closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1, although open to commercial only on Dec. 26. The landfill’s administration office will be closed Dec. 25 to Jan. 1. There will be no curbside garbage collection on Dec. 25 and Jan.1. Collection dates will shift a day forward for the remainder of the week. Please refer to the regional collection schedule and maps.

Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery grounds will be open for visiting 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The administration office will close at 2 p.m. on Dec. 24 and be closed Dec. 25, 28 and Jan 1. It will be open Dec. 29 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Dec. 30 & 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The City of Kelowna’s social media channels will be quiet over the holidays. For more information about holiday hours and City facilities and services, visit kelowna.ca/calendar.