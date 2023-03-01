Winter hours no longer in place for landfills: RDOS says

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) operated landfills in Penticton, Okanagan Falls, Oliver, and Keremeos will no longer be operating on winter hours as of March 1, 2023.

The Campbell Mountain Landfill in Penticton will be open Sundays, effective March 5, 2023 through the end of November 2023. Operating hours are 8:30 am to 4:45 pm daily.

The Keremeos Landfill is now open Wednesdays, effective March 1, 2023, through the end of November 2023. Operating hours are Wednesdays and Sundays from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Effective March 1, 2023, Oliver Landfill operating hours are Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 3:45 pm.

Effective March 1, 2023, the Okanagan Falls Landfill operating hours are Monday to Saturday 10:00 am to 1:45 pm.

For further information, please visit the landfills page on the RDOS website or leave a message on the Regional District Solid Waste Hotline at 250-490-4129. Calls are returned during business hours, Monday to Friday.