Winter shelter opening for Salmon Arm's homeless population at D.A.C.

People experiencing homelessness in Salmon Arm will soon have access to a warm, safe place to sleep when a new temporary winter shelter opens in the community.

"We recognize the urgent need to offer safe, indoor housing to those currently sheltering outside in Salmon Arm," said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. "While we have invested in more than 5,200 shelter spaces across B.C. this winter season, we recognize shelters are not a long-term solution to homelessness, and through BC Housing we continue to look for opportunities for more supportive housing in the region."

Located at the Downtown Activity Centre at 451 Shuswap St., the new shelter will be open from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. daily, providing a place to stay for approximately 20 people.

The shelter is the result of a partnership between the Province, Canadian Mental Health Association Shuswap Revelstoke (CMHA-SR) and the City of Salmon Arm.

Guests at the new shelter will have access to warm meals, hygiene facilities, off-site warming centres during the day, and referrals to health services.

CMHA-SR will operate the new shelter. CMHA-SR operates a number of different housing programs in Salmon Arm, including supportive housing and housing for families and seniors.

"We are pleased that we have been able to secure a temporary space for a winter shelter at 451 Shuswap St.," said Dawn Dunlop, executive director of CMHA-SR. "This has been the result of many partners working together. We are excited to open the space and look forward to welcoming and supporting people in our community."

The space in the Downtown Activity Centre has been leased by BC Housing from Jan. 1 until April 30, 2023. Additionally, BC Housing will continue searching for an appropriate permanent shelter location in Salmon Arm.

"Thank you to our partners BC Housing and CMHA Shuswap/Revelstoke for helping to provide a safe, warm, sleeping space for those most in need," said Alan Harrison, mayor, Salmon Arm.

The Province, through BC Housing, is providing operating funding for the shelter.

While shelters play an important role, particularly during extreme weather, the Province's goal is to move people experiencing homelessness into permanent, secure housing. Since 2017, the Province has more than 36,000 affordable homes delivered or underway, including 138 homes in Salmon Arm.