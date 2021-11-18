iHeartRadio

Winter sneaks into the Okanagan Valley

Winter crash 1

Winter driving conditions have hit the North Okanagan.

Vernon RCMP reporting numerous vehicle crashes on Icy roads and in poor visibility.

They are reminding motorists to slow down and drive according to conditions.

Not the same in Kelowna yet.

We are seeing snow falling in higher neighbourhoods but it's not sticking.

Overnite we're expecting 2 to 4 cms., when the temperature dips to minus 1.

That according to Environment Canada.

Be prepared for caution in tomorrow morning's commute.

