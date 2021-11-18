Winter sneaks into the Okanagan Valley
Winter driving conditions have hit the North Okanagan.
Vernon RCMP reporting numerous vehicle crashes on Icy roads and in poor visibility.
They are reminding motorists to slow down and drive according to conditions.
Not the same in Kelowna yet.
We are seeing snow falling in higher neighbourhoods but it's not sticking.
Overnite we're expecting 2 to 4 cms., when the temperature dips to minus 1.
That according to Environment Canada.
Be prepared for caution in tomorrow morning's commute.
-
B.C. COVID-19 update: 9 deaths in last 24 hours, 468 new casesThere are 3,345 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.
-
Focused travel restrictions expected in 'coming days'Mike Farnworth said the government will be leveraging the special powers available under its province-wide state of emergency soon, and that will include focused travel restrictions.
-
Kelowna Mayor thanks volunteers, urges consideration for others“Our thoughts and hearts are with everyone who has been impacted by the recent catastrophic weather event in British Columbia
-
Feds to announce approval of COVID-19 vaccine for kids on FridayIt is also set to announce the easing of some COVID-19 measures at the Canadian border.
-
-
-
Vernon School in Hold and Secure YesterdayNo credible threat was found to student safety
-
Seven-day average declines again as province adds 324 cases, 7 deathsThere have been no new outbreaks in health-care facilities.
-
Technology used to arrest B & E suspectBusiness owner watches live camera feed of suspect breaking into business.