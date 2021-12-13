Winter weather on the way

Special weather statement in effect for:

Central Okanagan - including Kelowna

North Okanagan - including Vernon

South Okanagan - including Penticton

Intense bands of snow may develop tonight.



Locations: Okanagan Valley, Similkameen, Fraser Canyon, Nicola, South Thompson, Shuswap, North Thompson, Boundary, Arrow Lakes - Slocan Lake, 100 Mile, Coquihalla Highway - Hope to Merritt, Coquihalla Highway - Merritt to Kamloops, Okanagan Connector - Merritt to Kelowna, Highway 3 - Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass, Highway 97 - Clinton to 100 Mile House via Begbie Summit.



Timespan: This evening to Tuesday morning.



Remarks: A low pressure centre will develop over B.C. southern interior. Combined with the unstable airmass in place, there is potential for intense bands of snow to develop in the regions listed above. Snowfall up to 15cm is possible. Snow amounts will vary across the region.



Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.