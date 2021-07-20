Witnesses Sought in Fatal Collision Investigation

UPDATE: 9:15 a.m. July 20

Kelowna RCMP is currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Monday evening in Kelowna.

On July 19, 2021 just after 9:15 p.m. members of the Kelowna RCMP frontline responded to a report of a collision at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Dilworth Drive in Kelowna. A Toyota car was making a left hand turn from Harvey Avenue into the northbound lanes of Dilworth Drive when it collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle travelling westbound on Harvey Avenue. The motorcycle then struck two pedestrians at the northwest corner of the intersection.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported by BC Emergency Health Services with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

The two pedestrians, a 13-year-old girl, and a 15-year-old girl, were also transported to hospital for treatment of injuries.

“The 13-year-old pedestrian was treated and has since been released from the hospital,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “Tragically, the 15-year-old pedestrian succumbed to her injuries a short time later. Our deepest condolences go to her family and friends.”

The scene of the crash was closed for several hours for processing, and investigators are currently in the midst of trying to identify potential witnesses and will be canvassing the area for video surveillance in an effort to determine what led to the collision.

“The driver of the car remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “We are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information, to come forward and speak with us.”

The BC Coroners Service is conducting their own, parallel investigation into this death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither the RCMP nor the Coroners Service have any more details to share at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

UPDATE: 6:54 a.m. July 20

Harvey Avenue between Dilworth Drive and Leckie Road has been re-opened to traffic in both directions.

ORIGINAL: 5:48 a.m. July 20

Harvey Avenue between Dilworth Drive and Leckie Road is still closed because of a serious crash last night between a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Kelowna RCMP say two people were rushed to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.