Witnesses sought in pedestrian collision

Kelowna RCMP are searching for witnesses to a pedestrian collision late morning January 24th.

A 52-year-old Kelowna woman was walking through the parking lot on the northeast corner of Enterprise Way and Powick Road in Kelowna when she was struck by an older white commercial style van.

The vehicle fled the scene. The woman sufferred minor injuries.

The van's driver is described as male, mid-30s, clean shaven with medium complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.