Witnesses sought in pedestrian collision

The Kelowna RCMP is searching for witnesses to a pedestrian collision which occurred today.

On March 8th, 2022, just after 1:45 p.m., Kelowna RCMP officers responded to a report of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle.

A 56-year-old woman was crossing northbound in the crosswalk on Richter Street at KLO Road in Kelowna when she was struck by a red Hyundai hatchback making a right hand turn onto KLO Road. The driver of the red Hyundai remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The pedestrian was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident or has video footage to come forward and share their information with the police,” says Constable Michael Casey of the Kelowna RCMP.

Anyone with information, dash-cam video, or other video evidence, is asked to call police.