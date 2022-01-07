Witnesses to fatal Vernon crash asked to come forward
Witnesses are asked to come forward after a Vernon woman was killed this past weekend after being struck by a truck.
The incident happened Saturday afternoon on 30th Avenue in Vernon.
The driver remained on scene.
A 74-year old woman died as a result of her injuries.
Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP stated,
Shortly after the incident, a person posted very specific information to social media about the activities of the driver in the moments immediately preceding the collision. We are asking the person who made the post to please contact police so we can speak to you directly.
Anyone who may have witnessed to the collision should contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171.