WK RCMP Investigating After Three Escape Travel Trailer Fire

Press release from the West Kelowna RCMP on July 24, 2020 at 11:52AM:

West Kelowna RCMP are investigating after three people allegedly narrowly escaped after being trapped in a burning travel trailer.

On July 23rd, 2020 just after 1:30 p.m. West Kelowna RCMP, Kelowna RCMP, the Joe Rich Fire Department and the BC Emergency Medical Services were called to a report of a fire and injured persons on 3 Fords Road in the Greystokes area near Kelowna BC.

Frontline RCMP officers located two Kelowna men, aged 29 and 44, suffering from apparent minor injuries at the scene.

The victims advised that they, and a 30-year-old Kelowna woman, had allegedly been assaulted by two unknown men and the travel trailer had been set ablaze. The female victim had fled into the surrounding forest immediately after the incident.

The Central Okanagan Search And Rescue (COSAR) was called to assist in the search for the missing woman. She was safely located at approximately 7:00 p.m.

“Officers remain on scene conducting their investigation, and gathering physical evidence,” states Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP. “The investigation is still in it’s early stages and officers will be in the area for an undetermined period of time.”

No further information is being released at this time, but West Kelowna RCMP are urging anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of this crime to come forward to speak with police immediately.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section at 250-768-2880. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net