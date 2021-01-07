iHeartRadio

WK RCMP Investigating Report of Suspicious Behaviour

RCMP

West Kelowna RCMP are investigating report of a suspicious vehicle. 

On January 5th, a 12-year-old girl was walking home from school alone on Country Pines Way when she noticed a vehicle slowly travelling behind her. 

The girl became concerned and ran home. 

The vehicle was described as a larger, white passenger van. The driver is described as a middle aged man with a round face and greying brown hair. 

RCMP are investigating the incident. Police say the intentions of the driver are not known, but urges the public to be vigilant. 

Anyone with information is asked to call West Kelowna RCMP or Crime Stoppers. 

 

