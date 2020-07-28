WK RCMP Investigation Shots Fired

Press release from the West Kelowna RCMP on July 28, 2020 at 10:39AM:

West Kelowna RCMP is investigating after shots were fired at a residence.

On July 28th, 2020 just after 1:00 a.m., a West Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of gunshots in the 1600-block of Ross Road in West Kelowna.

Frontline officers flooded the area and located a residence that had been struck several times by gunfire. The residence was occupied at the time. Fortunately, no one was injured.

“Officers remain on scene conducting neighbourhood canvassing, speaking with witnesses, and gathering physical evidence,” states Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP. “The investigation is still in it’s early stages and officers will be in the area for an undetermined period of time.”

No further information is being released at this time, but West Kelowna RCMP is urging anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of this crime to come forward to speak with police immediately.

Anyone who witnessed this incident and hasn’t yet spoken to police is encouraged to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at (250) 768-2880. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net