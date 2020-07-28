WK RCMP Officer Injured in Altercation in Peachland

Press release from West Kelowna RCMP on July 28, 2020:

West Kelowna RCMP officers had their hands full with an aggressive man in Peachland on Saturday.

On July 25th, 2020 just before 4:00 p.m., a West Kelowna RCMP front line officer was dealing with an investigation on Beach Avenue in Peachland when an irate man approached his police vehicle. The man was not related to the investigation but allegedly began shouting and yelling at the officer.

A second officer attended the scene and attempted to speak with the man who continued to act in a very disruptive manner despite being cautioned by police to stop.

Despite the officer’s efforts to de-escalate the tense situation, the man was placed under arrest and he immediately began to resist. At one point he allegedly kicked at the officers, striking one and knocking her into a nearby parked vehicle.

The police officer suffered minor injuries as a result of this alleged assault.

“This sort of behaviour towards our officers is completely unacceptable, and will not be tolerated,” says Staff Sergeant Duncan Dixon, commander of the West Kelowna RCMP.

The 29-year-old Peachland man has subsequently been released from custody on conditions for a future court date.

The matter has been referred to the BC Prosecution Service for review and charge assessment.

No further information will be released at this time.

Anyone who witnessed this incident and hasn’t yet spoken to police is encouraged to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at (250) 768-2880. In particular, RCMP would like to speak to the registered owner of the vehicle that was damaged when the officer was thrown into it.