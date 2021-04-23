WK RCMP Seeking Witnesses to Early Morning Fatal Crash

West Kelowna RCMP is currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision on Highway 97C.

On April 23, 2021 just after 2:00 a.m., members of the West Kelowna RCMP frontline responded to a report of a single vehicle collision in the eastbound lanes of Highway 97C between Penask Summit and Brenda Mines. Initial findings at the scene suggest that the white Chevrolet van struck the center median before rolling several times.

“The adult male driver of the van was declared deceased at the scene by emergency medical personnel,” states Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, spokeswoman for the West Kelowna RCMP. “His passenger, also an adult man, was transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services. The extent of his injuries is not known at this time.”

The scene of the crash was closed for several hours for processing and investigators are currently in the midst of trying to identify potential witnesses, in an effort to determine what led to the collision.

The BC Coroners Service has been notified and is conducting their own, parallel fact finding investigation into the man’s death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither the RCMP nor the BC Coroners Service have any more details to share at this time.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, or anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.