WK Saturday Grass Fire Deemed Accidental

Statement from the West Kelowna Fire Rescue on August 15, 2020:

At approximately 3pm this afternoon, West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR) responded to a 100 meter by 40 meter grass fire off of Elk Road, below Mission Hill Winery. Ample water from nearby municipal hydrants combined with good access for responding fire apparatus allowed crews to quickly extinguish the fire.

No structures were immediately threatened and the cause of the fire appears to be accidental.

A total of 13 West Kelowna firefighters, in three Engines and one Command Unit, attended the blaze.

With the Fire Danger Rating approaching Extreme, WKFR reminds residents to exercise extreme caution in the wildland urban interface.