WK Warriors adding more local talent to roster

The West Kelowna Warriors Junior ‘A’ Hockey Club announced they have acquired the rights of veteran Aiden Reeves from the Prince George Spruce Kings in exchange for future considerations.

Reeves, 19, spent the past 3 seasons with the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League. Reeves splits time between Kelowna and Prince George and is excited about returning to the Okanagan.

“Aiden adds veteran experience to our group” stated Warriors Head Coach and General Manager Simon Ferguson. “He’s a tenacious player that can shut down the rush, skate and distribute the puck. He also has the ability to find offence in the attacking zone . We’re excited to add Aiden to our lineup”.

Reeves is reuniting with Simon Ferguson. The Head Coach of the Warriors coached Reeves during their time with the Okanagan Rockets (BCEHLU18) before Reeves signed in the Western Hockey League.