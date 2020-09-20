WK Warriors ready for extended pre-season schedule
The BC Hockey League has released its pre-season schedule.
The West Kelowna Warriors will play 12 games, as part of the league’s extended training camp.
The Warriors face the Vernon Vipers in a home and home series next week, with no fans.
Friday's game is at Royal LePage Place.
Saturday's rematch is at Vernon's Kal Tire Place.
The Warriors will play games in a cohort of four teams, which include Salmon Arm, Vernon and Penticton.
The BCHL has tentatively set the regular season start date to December 1st.