WK Warriors ready for extended pre-season schedule

The BC Hockey League has released its pre-season schedule.
 
The West Kelowna Warriors will play 12 games, as part of the league’s extended training camp.

The Warriors face the Vernon Vipers in a home and home series next week, with no fans.

Friday's game is at Royal LePage Place.

Saturday's rematch is at Vernon's Kal Tire Place.

The Warriors will play games in a cohort of four teams, which include Salmon Arm, Vernon and Penticton.   

The BCHL has tentatively set the regular season start date to December 1st.

