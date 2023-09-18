WKFR is looking for recruits: hosting information session

West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR) is looking for people, who are passionate about helping others and protecting our community, to join their team of paid on-call firefighters.

WKFR plans to fill several positions to increase their team of paid on-call firefighters. Online applications are being accepted until Oct. 15 and training for successful candidates will begin in January 2024.

WKFR provides emergency response, fire prevention and protection and rescue services for the City of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation. Serving our Greater Westside communities since 1949, career and paid on-call firefighters respond to emergencies 24-7, 365 days per year. The department also partners with fire and rescue services in other jurisdictions to help with regional, provincial and national emergencies.

About the program

In support of career firefighters, paid on-call firefighters are professionals who demonstrate a willingness to help, work well as part of a team and are dedicated members of the community. Previous firefighting experience is not required.

The paid on-call training program is a nine-month process comprised of weekday and weekend sessions. A detailed training schedule will be presented at the Information Session. The training program is designed to give applicants necessary skills to be a paid on-call member with WKFR.

WFKR will provide professional training and on the job experience to become valued members of the team and highly skilled firefighters. Members find the program rewarding because they are able to make a difference in their local community.

Learn more about the program at OurWK.ca/firerescue.

Requirements:

Nineteen years of age or older

Grade 12 education or equivalent

Be a resident of the City of West Kelowna or Westbank First Nation

Physically fit and have a doctor's consent to participate in fitness testing

Valid Class 5 B.C. driver's licence with no more than six points and no prohibitions or suspensions in the past three years

Police information check with vulnerable sector

Able to attend training sessions on weekday evenings and weekends

A current EMA licence and NFPA 1001 certification is an asset

Please note that only complete applications will be reviewed and considered.

Attend the Information Session

Want to know more about being a paid on-call firefighter? We're hosting an in-person Information Session so you can learn more about recruitment, training and how you can build your career while serving the community.

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 27

Doors open: 6:00 p.m.

Presentation: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Glenrosa Firehall Station #34 - 3399 Gates Road

RSVP is not required.